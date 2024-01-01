Public- private partnership key to Anambra’s devt — Mrs Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo has described public-private partnership as key to the holistic development of the state.

Speaking during the empowerment and health outreach programme organised for about 8,000 widows at Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of the state by a businessman and philanthropist, Dr Ebuka Okafor, the governor’s wife observed that hunger in the country could be overcome if every well to do person assists the poor in his area.

At the event, the widows from all the 21 local government areas of the state, were given free medical care in addition to collecting bags of rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, packets of noodles and wrappers.

According to Mrs Soludo, it was to ensure that no part of the state was left behind that informed the decision of the state government to initiate Public Private Community Partnership, PPCP, which enables the rich people in the society to partner with the state government in providing the necessary infrastructure and social amenities in the various communities.

She said: “What Dr. Ebuka Okafor is doing is what the Anambra State government preaches. What he has been doing over the years is something that should be emulated by every wealthy Anambra person.”

In his speech, Okafor said his Foundation has been carrying out the programme for 11 years, adding that it is part of his decision to give back to the society that raised him.

He said: “What we are doing is the continuation of the Christmas outreach we have been doing over the years.”