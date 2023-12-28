Zamfara workers get 13th month salary

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

For the first time in the history of Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday ordered immediate payment of 13th month salary to all civil servants in the area.

The development is contained in a circular by the Head of Service, Ahmed Aliyu Liman.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the the gesture as “remarkable” adding that the decision aligns with the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and to further motivate the workforce for higher performance.

According to the statement, “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal approved the immediate payment of end-of-the-year bonuses for public and civil servants in Zamfara State.

“This gesture is meant to boost the workers’ morale and provide them financial support during the holiday season.

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in Zamfara’s history that the state government is paying workers a 13th month salary.

“This move is a testament to Governor Lawal’s desire to implement policies that enhance working conditions, increase salaries and provide career advancement opportunities for government workers.

“The payment of the 13th-month salary is just one of many initiatives aimed at empowering workers and promoting economic growth in Zamfara State.”