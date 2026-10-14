Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 14, 2026

The dollar is trading at different rates in Nigeria’s official and parallel foreign exchange markets on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the latest available rate was approximately ₦1,332.47 per dollar, based on figures reported on Tuesday, October 13.

In the parallel market, currency dealers are quoting the dollar at ₦1,365 for buying and ₦1,375 for selling, although rates may vary by location and dealer.

At the quoted parallel-market rates, $100 would cost approximately ₦137,500 to purchase.

The naira’s performance is influenced by foreign exchange supply and demand, crude oil earnings and monetary policy decisions.

Nigerians are advised to confirm current rates with their banks or licensed Bureau De Change operators before completing transactions.