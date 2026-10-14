NAFDAC bursts Trade Fair Complex den of fake energy drinks, wine, whisky ‘manufacture’

Some of the discovered ‘manufacturing’ tools.

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has uncovered a suspected counterfeit drinks production facility at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, along the Badagry Expressway, Ojo, Lagos State.

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The Agency arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal operation.

The suspects, identified as Okafor and John, were arrested during an enforcement operation in a two-storey building where equipment and materials allegedly used to repackage and produce counterfeit alcoholic and energy drinks where discovered.

The raid, according to NAFDAC, followed credible intelligence and surveillance on suspected counterfeiters operating within the Trade Fair International Market.

Speaking during the operation, the Assistant Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, Mr Kunle Ojo, said the agency caught some of the suspects in the act and recovered drums, filters, packaging materials, a heating device and other equipment allegedly used in the illicit production process.

“Gentlemen of the press, as you can see today, when we came, we caught some red-handed producing all kinds of alcoholic drinks,” Ojo said.

“What we have discovered today is a lot, and it’s mind-boggling. We are here to protect the lives of many Nigerians.”

Ojo said the agency intensified its enforcement activities ahead of the festive season, when demand for alcoholic and other beverages typically rises.

He warned that the circulation of counterfeit drinks posed a serious public health concern, urging suspected manufacturers to abandon the illegal trade.

“You are killing Nigerians in order to make money, which is not good,” he said, appealing to those involved to stop the activities.

The NAFDAC official disclosed that the agency would investigate the source of the products, the raw materials used and the individuals allegedly financing or directing the operation.

“Where are they getting the products from? Where are they getting their raw materials? Who is employing them to do this kind of dangerous activity?”

He added that the agency would evacuate the recovered materials and products to its warehouse for further action, including destruction in accordance with applicable procedures.

“Those people that we have arrested today will be dealt with administratively and definitely will face the law,” Ojo said.

Ojo also appealed to Nigerians to support the agency by providing credible information about suspected counterfeit production facilities.

“If you see something, say something,” he said, assuring informants that their identities would be protected.

Confession

One of the arrested suspects, Okafor, who identified himself as a drinks dealer in the market, in an interview with Vanguard at the scene said: “I deal on drinks. I change the bottle of the drink. It’s not that the bottle is not good. It’s the drink in there, because the other one is already damaged. So that’s why we are putting it to the next bottle,” he said.

Also speaking during the operation, Mrs. Christiana Obiazikwor, Deputy Director, NAFDAC Public Relations, said the agency routinely carried out surveillance, seizures, arrests and destruction of unregistered and counterfeit products, despite public criticism that it was not doing enough to tackle the menace.

“NAFDAC is still at work. We are on the streets. We are in the markets. We are everywhere,” she said.

Obiazikwor explained that enforcement teams often conducted operations without publicity to avoid alerting suspected offenders or triggering confrontations.

She said the agency decided to take journalists along on the latest operation to demonstrate its activities and reassure Nigerians that it remained committed to protecting public health.

“Most of the things they do, we don’t publicise them so that we don’t raise alarm,” she said, adding that enforcement officers continued to visit suspected production and distribution points.

She urged members of the public to report suspected counterfeit production and distribution directly to NAFDAC rather than merely posting allegations on social media.

“There’s no point going to social media to create fear. Report to NAFDAC and we’ll do the needful.”

Obiazikwor assured informants that the agency would protect their identities, urging Nigerians to provide credible information that could assist investigations.

Speaking, the Assistant Director, Head Public Relation, Investigation & Enforcement, Mrs. Victoria Jennifer Akudu, explained that the raid was part of the agency’s routine efforts to uncover illegal manufacturing activities and protect consumers.

“Every day, our people are in the field. Our enforcement department, they are on the field trying to uncover this. And they do a lot,” Akudu said.

She explained that the agency routinely confiscated products, carried out seizures and destroyed offending goods, adding that the latest operation was intended to demonstrate the work being done by enforcement officers.

“This is just a routine activity of our enforcement directorate,” she said.

Akudu further disclosed that the suspected operators had allegedly moved from an earlier location after enforcement action, prompting officials to continue tracking their activities.

“We have confiscated and sealed off the place. They moved to another place. This time around, we passed through the back door. And that is how we are able to get them,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to report suspected counterfeit products directly to NAFDAC rather than allow rumours and unverified claims to create unnecessary public fear.

Akudu assured the public that the agency remained committed to its responsibilities, stressing that its enforcement teams were continuing operations against suspected manufacturers and distributors of illegal products.

“I will ask Nigerians not to fear. We are alert and we are alive. We are doing our statutory function the way it should be,” she said.

NAFDAC officials said the operation formed part of continuing efforts to remove counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered products from the Nigerian market.

The agency reiterated that consumers could be exposed to serious health risks when drinks were repackaged under the labels of established brands without proper quality controls or verification of their contents.

Vanguard News