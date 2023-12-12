Zamfara concludes second phase of medical outreach programme

The Zamfara State government has completed the second phase of its free modified medical outreach programme.

The first phase of the special modified medical outreach programme began in August, providing free medical services for individuals with cataract extraction, groin swellings such as hernia, hydroceles, vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) repairs as well as health education.

A statement on Tuesday by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that a total of 1,858 cases were treated successfully during the first and second phases of the free medical outreach project.

According to him, the second phase of the programme started from the end of November to the first week of December.

He said: “Governor Dauda Lawal initiated the ongoing modified medical outreach programme to address prevalent surgical problems in Zamfara, including cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernias, hydroceles), vesicovaginal fistula repairs (VVF), and health education.

“The programme, led by Prof. A. I. Mungadi assisted by other medical experts, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully operating on 1,858 cases.

“The operated cases included 747 groin swellings, 246 groin swellings and lumps/special, 781 cataract extraction, among others, and 84 vesicovaginal/rectal fistula (VVF) repairs.

“The programme uses tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This approach has enabled patients in remote locations to receive needed medical attention from professionals.

“With this programme, the Zamfara State government aims to enhance the people’s overall health and well-being, decrease mortality rate and foster a healthier society,” the statement said.