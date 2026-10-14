Tragedy averted as 33,000-litre ethanol truck falls off Lagos bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — A major disaster was averted on Wednesday after a truck conveying 33,000 litres of ethanol fell off the Second Rainbow Bridge in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, saying no casualty was recorded.

The incident, which occurred at about 11am, involved a FOTON truck with registration number APP 346 YC. The truck reportedly fell while the driver was attempting to negotiate a turn on the bridge.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, preliminary investigations attributed the incident to speeding, which caused the truck’s turntable to detach and fall onto the roundabout, obstructing the entire stretch.

He said the highly volatile nature of ethanol posed a significant risk of fire and explosion, prompting the immediate deployment of emergency responders.

“Recognising the highly volatile nature of ethanol and the imminent risk of fire and explosion, the Eagle Response Team, in collaboration with other responders, immediately cordoned off the area and activated crowd and traffic control measures,” he said.

The LASEMA chief added that operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Federal Fire Service promptly applied chemical foam to the truck and the surrounding area to suppress fumes and prevent a secondary incident.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) also secured the scene and managed traffic to prevent further danger.

“Through coordinated and tactical efforts, a major disaster was averted, and no loss of life or casualty was recorded,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Cement truck obstructs traffic in Agege

In a separate incident, LASEMA said its Tiger Response Team from C3 restored traffic movement at Oke Koto, Agege, after a Dangote cement truck climbed a road divider and became stuck.

Oke-Osanyintolu attributed the incident to reckless driving, which obstructed vehicular movement and necessitated the deployment of the response team in collaboration with LASTMA.

He said the agency deployed its heavy-duty recovery equipment, known as Super Metro, to remove the truck, which was subsequently towed to the LASTMA yard for further action.

The road was reopened to traffic, with no death or injury recorded.

The LASEMA chief commended the emergency responders for their swift intervention and urged motorists to observe speed limits and traffic regulations, particularly when transporting heavy loads and hazardous materials.

He also advised residents to report emergencies through the agency’s toll-free numbers, 767 and 112.

The incidents came a day after emergency responders rescued two men from a fire that engulfed an eight-room bungalow on Onitire Road, Itire, Lagos. During the incident, a 42-year-old man sustained burns while rescuing a 75-year-old wheelchair user.