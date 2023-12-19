Why Ondo people should support Aiyedatiwa —APC chieftain

Acting governor of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Yomi Akingbade, has said residents of the state should cooperate with the state government to provide the needed human and infrastructural development.

The Chicago based agriculturalist stated this in Akure, when he played host to APC stakeholders, leaders and party executives from the 11 wards in Akure South Local Government Area.

He also supported the party chieftains with some palliatives and Christmas gifts including cash.

The staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu further urged the APC members in the state to live in peace and unity while giving necessary cooperation to the ruling APC government to continue providing good governance to the people.