Video: ‘My godmother!’ Portable happy to meet Tiwa Savage at British Fashion Awards

December 5, 2023

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable exuded excitement when he met female colleague Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Award. 

Portable, who was among the attendees at the event, exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug with Tiwa who returned the gesture with exuberance.  

In the viral video, the Zazu crooner could be heard referring to Tiwa Savage as his ‘godmother’ while showering her with praises and prayers. 

