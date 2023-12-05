Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable exuded excitement when he met female colleague Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Award.
Portable, who was among the attendees at the event, exchanged pleasantries and a warm hug with Tiwa who returned the gesture with exuberance.
Video: ‘My godmother!’ Portable happy to meet Tiwa Savage at British Fashion Awards— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 5, 2023
Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable exuded excitement when he met female colleague Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Award.
Portable, who was among the attendees… pic.twitter.com/uabSqKDRZM
In the viral video, the Zazu crooner could be heard referring to Tiwa Savage as his ‘godmother’ while showering her with praises and prayers.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.