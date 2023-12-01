I’m very rich, own 30 mansions – Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has boasted about his wealth, revealing that he owns about 30 mansions across Lagos and Ogun states.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner also said he is generous with his money, noting that is the reason behind the progress in his music career.

Portable said this in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide.

He said, “I’m a superstar, man of the people. People come to me for aid and I have to give them because the more I give them, the more I blow.

“I have a lot of money. The amount of money I spray… I’m not normal but I get 30 mansions. I have houses in Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Sango-Otta, and Abeokuta. I just bought the houses down because of tomorrow. Nobody knows that I’m the owner of those houses.”

He bragged about being richer than most of his colleagues who he met in the industry, alleging that most of them flaunt “fake lifestyles” on social media.