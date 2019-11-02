By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian premium beverage Fayrouz has continued in its rich vein of form, by supporting the just concluded edition of the Design Fashion Africa exhibition.

The fashion exhibition featured various exciting activities including insightful sessions, unforgettable panel discussions, not forgetting those awe-inspiring musical performances by Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

However, a lovely and unmissable bit of the fashion spectacle was the presence of one of the coolest drinks around – Fayrouz.

From the models, the designers, the guests, and even the esteemed judges, everyone caught the Fayrouz fever and it’s safe to say Fayrouz and fashion are a match made in style heaven.

Attendees got to witness these budding fashion hopefuls duke it out for the grand prize, and they also savored the refreshingly awesome taste of Fayrouz to ease the tension and help enjoy the spectacle.

The fashion runway also featured the performance of the year with Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage gracing the runway. Fayrouz is quickly becoming the go-to drink for evenings like this, and with a growing consumer base who are young, creative and crazy about style and fashion, it’s exciting times for the brand and its consumers.

Vanguard