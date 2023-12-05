Video: Portable teams up with Skepta at British Fashion Awards in London

Famous British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Adenuga Jr., aka Skepta, has teamed up with controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, at the British Fashion Awards in London.

A video that went viral on the internet on Tuesday showed Portable walking the red carpet with the rapper and his entourage as they arrived at the event.

Skepta and Portable spotted at the 2023 British fashion Awards. pic.twitter.com/UVheoNztyl — NTS. (@NoteSphere) December 5, 2023

In keeping with his signature look, the Zazu crooner wore a two-piece jacket, matching sneakers, and colorful hair dye for the occasion.

On his Instagram page, Portable posted a video of Skepta dancing to his music on the way to the event.

In a different video, Portable was seen mingling with Skepta and his entourage prior to the award ceremony.

The British Fashion Awards brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

Some of the celebrities who graced this year’s British Fashion Awards’ red carpet included Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Barbara Palvin, Rita Ora, Lily James, and many more.

Among the winners at the glamorous gala event were models Paloma Elsesser and Sarah Burton, both designers.

Valentino, also known as Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, received this year’s excellent accomplishment award.

Elsesser was awarded model of the year, and Edward Enninful, the departing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, was given the Trailblazer Award.

Vanguard News