UPU oil, gas technical committee calls for funding for FUPRE

The Leadership of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Oil and Gas Technical Committee has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and critical stakeholders to as a matter of urgency carry out intervention works at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE in Delta State.

Chairman of the UPU Oil and Gas Technical Committee, Comrade Ighoyota Lucky made this known during a courtesy visit by the committee to the Vice Chancellor of FUPRE Professor Akpofure Rim Rukeh and other Management Staff of the Institution in Warri, Delta State.

In his message, Ighoyota said that FUPRE being the first and only Petroleum University in Nigeria and is situated in Urhobo land deserve some funding from critical stakeholders and the Federal Government in relevant areas of need to the University.

Furthermore, the committee’s vice chairman, Engr. Samson Anomi also stressed that it is expedient that intervention Works is carried out with immediate effect so as to revamp some sectors of the University that requires immediate attention.

He called on the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to wade into their request and act on it soonest as the University must be given paramount attention due to its key function to the Nigerian Economy.

Ighoyota also called on critical stakeholders to be actively involved in rejuvenating the University as it is a salient benchmark for Education in Delta State.

The UPU Oil and Gas Technical Committee Chairman finally assured that his group hopes to spare head the advocacy for the intervention works in the School on behalf of the University.