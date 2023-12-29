TTP advocates E-tag and EITN deployment for Lagos Ports

By Godwin Oritse

Trucks Transit Parks Limited , TTP , a leading technology company specializing in mobility solutions, has said that there is an urgent need for the implementation of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)/Electronic-tags and the E-Callup Interchange Transaction Number (EITN) to streamline truck movements within Lagos ports.



Disclosing this at a recent Stakeholders engagement held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, aimed at assessing the efficiency of the Electronic Callup System amid the resurgence of traffic gridlock along the Apapa Port corridor, TTP’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Jama Onwubuariri, said that a decline in terminal efficiency contributed significantly to the persistent gridlock at port corridors; and the absence of standard a development that has made some Parks to operate below information technology infrastructural installations standard requirements.



Onwubuailriri also said that concerns were also raised about wet cargo operations, emphasizing the need for an electronic callup system for tanker operations to alleviate congestion adding that truckers’ attitudes toward standard operating procedures for the E-callup system were also identified as a major driver of congestion.



Onwubuariri suggested the deployment of E-tags to improve the electronic callup system deployed for the Apapa and Tincan ports.



He explained that E-tags affixed to vehicle windshields, will offer a seamless and automated approach to access control just as the E-tag readers at entry and exit gates and pre-gates will also integrate with the access barrier system, improving security and access control.



The integration with the ètò solution according to TTP boss will streamline the truck scheduling process, thereby leading to fast cargo evacuation, reduced human interaction, improved security, and cost-effectiveness.



Furthermore, he recommended the implementation of EITN for Apapa and Tincan Ports, describing it as a key transaction and traffic cycle correlation measure. This feature, when implemented in line with its design,will ensures high volumes of legitimate bookings, reduces illegitimate traffic, and enhances transaction phase correlation. He stated EITN will also provide better coordination of truck movements within ports, prevents criss-crossing between terminals, and supports integrated security check activities.

He emphasized the importance of deploying RFID/E-tags and EITN, stating, “The deployment of RFID/E-tag and EITN is pivotal to addressing the challenges faced in the Lagos ports. TTP is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and create a seamless experience for stakeholders in the maritime sector.



“Trucks Transit Parks Limited, a technology company dedicated to providing tech-based mobility solutions in Africa, continues to play a pivotal role in reducing congestion in the Apapa port economic zone. With its custom-made software solutions, including ètò, TTP aims to enhance real-time visibility for traffic management, terminals performance, and drivers, contributing to the overall efficiency of the maritime sector.”