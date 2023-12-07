Tinubu appoints new members of NCP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new members are, Oluwole Osin, representing South-West, Mohammed Mustapha Bintube (North-East), Olayiwola Yahaya (North-Central) andnAkwa Effion Okon (South-South).

The President charged the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.