Tech transfer: NCC charges Nokia to step up investment in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prnice Osuagwu

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, tasked the Finnish government to consider technology transfer programme in Nigeria as priority, even as it urged the Finnish top tech company, Nokia Networks to up its game in research and development, R&D in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

The Commission, through the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, made the challenge when a delegation from Nokia Networks of Finland, visited the Commission recently to explore opportunities for mutually-beneficial relationships.

The Nokia team was led by the Deputy Minister, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Jarno Syrjala.

After the team had expressed Finland’s interest in exploring opportunities in Nigeria’s tech sector, Maida looked straight into the eye of the delegation and told them that the Nigerian government is keenly interested in harnessing Nokia’s capabilities through technology transfer to support Nigerian youths in technical skills.

He said, the Nigerian government is targeting training of three million youths in ICT skills to advance the country’s digital economy.

He, also, urged Nokia and other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), to explore R&D opportunities to deepen local content development in Nigeria.

Syrjala recalled Nokia’s continued partnership with communications service providers in Nigeria, as well as cable and other operators to deliver critical network systems with high performance, reliability, and security.

He noted that Nokia already has an R&D centre in Nigeria, and would target greater investment in this regard.