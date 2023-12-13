Suspected vandal electrocuted in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An unidentified person was electrocuted on Monday on the Mowe 33KV feeder at Ashipa village on the Abeokuta/Sagamu expressway.

The Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr Abdulrazaq Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Jimoh disclosed that IBEDC officials had noticed a missing phase on Mowe 33KV feeder on Sunday and sent a team of engineers to trace the line for a possible fault on the network.

He added that the officials discovered a blue-phase wire cut at Ashipa village.

Jimoh said, “On moving closer to the spot, the dead body of the vandal was discovered on the ground at the exact spot where the blue conductor wire was cut.

“It was suspected that the victim got electrocuted on the second attempt to cut the blue-phase HT conductor.

“The case was reported at Owode Egba Divisional Police Station, where, during preliminary investigation, the shoes, pliers, cutlass, and other tools that the vandal came with were found.

“The police later removed the corpse of the vandal to the mortuary for further investigation,” he said”.

Jimoh therefore called on members of the public to be vigilant and protect IBEDC installations around them.

He noted that the incident would be the third time in the axis, calling for more support from security agencies for the protection of IBEDC installations across the region.

Vanguard News