Police evacuate body of suspected vandal electrocuted by transformer in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has evacuated the remains of an unidentified youth who was electrocuted while allegedly attempting to vandalize a transformer near Borno State University, Maiduguri.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was fatally electrocuted during an attempt to tamper with electrical installations.

“The Command, in collaboration with the Borno State Fire Service, has evacuated the body to the hospital for proper medical procedures,” Daso said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has warned against acts of vandalism and sabotage, stressing that such activities endanger lives and compromise public safety.

The Command further assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities around public infrastructure.

Emergency contact numbers provided include: 0806 807 5581 and 0802 347 3293.