Suspected cable vandal electrocuted in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A suspected cable vandal met his waterloo in the early hours of Monday after he was electrocuted while attempting to steal high-tension cables in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Vanguard gathrered that the incident happened around 2: 00 am along New Airport Road by the Poultry Farm area.

Acording to eyewitnesses, public power supply briefly went out, and the man, believed to be a resident of the community was electrocuted when electricity was restored.

The yet to be identified man was reportedly found with pliers and wore only short socks. By morning, scores of residents gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of the lifeless body hanging precariously from the high-tension wires.

Checks by Vanguard showed that locals suffered repeated cases of vandalism targeting transformers and other electricity installations. However, it is rare for vandals to attempt scaling high-tension cables, especially at night.

At the time of filing this report, officials of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) was yet to issue any formal statement. The remains of the suspect was still dangling on the cables.