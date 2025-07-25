Suspected transmission tower vandal electrocuted in Ebonyi -TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said a suspected vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise the transmission Tower 34 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132 kilovolt (kV) line in Ebonyi State on July 19.

Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday the body of the electrocuted vandal hanging on the tower has since been brought down.

Mbah said that TCN had consistently warned against such acts, emphasising the potentially fatal consequences of tampering with transmission infrastructure, which carries high voltages critical to national development and poses significant risks to health and safety.

She said, ‘TCN urges the public to protect electricity infrastructure within their vicinity and report any suspicious activity around power installations to security operatives or any of its offices nationwide.” (NAN)