Stakeholders seek strict penalties for traffic violations

Road Safety stakeholders have called for proactive measures and strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to curb traffic accidents in the country.

The stakeholders particularly called for the review of penalties for traffic violations to make them more stringent, so as to dissuade reckless driving and current disregard of traffic rules by motorists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders made the suggestions during a roundtable and dinner organised for critical stakeholders in transportation and road safety matters, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event with the theme, `the challenges of pre-crash, crash and post-crash issues in Nigeria; the way forward’, was organised by Road Safety Stakeholders and Humanitarian Forum of Nigeria.

In his contribution, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Haruna Garba, called for a coordinated response to crashes, to minimise casualties and provide effective support to victims and their families.

According to him, existing road safety laws should be reviewed and strengthened to align with international standards.

“Additionally, there should be strict enforcement, including increased penalties for traffic violations to deter irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

“Accordingly, there is need for proactive measures, including enhanced driver education, stricter traffic regulations and infrastructure development.

“Continuous collaborative efforts among government agencies, law enforcement, NGOs, and the private sector to address road safety comprehensively, is also of uttermost importance,” he said.

Garba, who was represented by ACP Habib Rabiu, also called for the implementation of data-driven strategies, and the leveraging of technology for real-time monitoring and analysis, as well as traffic accident prevention.

“In all, the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on responsible road behaviour and the consequences of unsafe practices, cannot be overemphasised,” he added.

Garba called for unity and commitment, persistent advocacy, and strategic interventions to ensure safer roads for all Nigerians.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, attributed most fatal crashes in the country to the attitude of drivers who were always speeding, impatient, or had their vehicles loaded beyond the limit.

Ali-Biu, who was represented by ACM Jonas Agwu, said the corps and other stakeholders should continue to collaborate to make driving safe and enjoyable, not only during the yuletide but at all times.

The FRSC boss assured that they would continue to be vigilant and maintain steady patrols of the nation’s highways to deter violators of traffic rules and regulations.

In his comments, the forum’s Convener and President, Dr Yusuf Suberu, said motorists must obey traffic rules and regulations to reduce road accidents.

Suberu, who is also FCT VIO Squadron Leader, said there should be sustained advocacy and enlightenment to enhance safe driving culture in the country, adding that safety on the highways was a collective responsibility of all road users.

”There is the need to apply caution on our roads because some of the victims are important personalities and breadwinners of their families; drivers should be considerate by not doing something that would endanger other road users,” he said.

NAN reports that Suberu is also the Representative of the United Nations Decade of Action on Road Safety and Injury Prevention in Nigeria.

