Sk Da Superman brings Nigeria, Ghana together with ‘Shege’ remix

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria-born and Ghana-based music star, Sk Da Superman came back stronger after releasing the original version for Shege, Featuring Ghanaian superstar Kwame Yogot.

He is back this time with “Shege Remix” the Biggest Ghana and Nigeria Collaboration for 2023, as it features Kwame Yogot, Nigerian superstar, HumbleSmith and Ghanaian Dancehall enigma, Larruso

Pascal Ogbonna Chukwudi who is very popular in Ghana and his home country, Nigeria is poised to take his career to a whole new level with “Shege Remix”.

The remix has already garnered massive streaming on platforms and it was recognized on the Audiomack weekly top Brazil Chart and Shazam US Chart.

The rapper, performer and music entrepreneur “Sk Da Superman” is here to take West African music to the next level