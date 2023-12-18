Segun Manuel honoured by Prowess University

*Global Speaker and Trainer’s 15-Year Journey Recognized with Prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree

At the prestigious Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards & Summit held at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Former Sheraton Hotel Abuja) FCT Nigeria on Friday 30th of November,2023, Dr. Segun Manuel, renowned Customer Service Trainer, Convener of the Warri Business Mentoring Class, Mega Youth Summit, and Delta Women Empower Summit, was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree. This esteemed recognition comes as a testament to Dr. Segun Manuel’s unparalleled commitment to excellence and his significant contributions to the fields of customer service, business development, and youth and women empowerment.

A Legacy of Leadership: With over 15 years of experience as a Global Speaker, Trainer, and Business Development Support Provider, Dr. Segun Manuel has become a beacon of inspiration in the business and empowerment realms. His journey reflects a commitment to fostering growth, knowledge, and positive change in the communities he serves.

Dr. Segun Manuel Olumuyiwa a Certified Management Consultant, a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and a Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategic Management. He holds a Professional Certificate in Customer Service Concepts and Strategy from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (UK) and a BSc Accounting from Delta State University, Abraka Nigeria.

He is a certified trainer with the West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) Trainers Network (WTN), a Business Development Support Provider (BDSP) at SMEDAN, a Certified Customer Service Professional (CCSP). He recently got trained as an IFC (World Bank) certified Face to Face Facilitator by the Enterprise Development Centre, a sister institution to the Lagos Business School.

Empowering the Future:

As the Convener of the Warri Business Mentoring Class, Mega Youth Summit, and Delta Women Empower Summit, Dr. Manuel has played a pivotal role in empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds. His dedication to nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and championing gender equality has set him apart as a leader committed to shaping a brighter future.

Global Impact through Training:

Dr. Segun Manuel’s influence extends far beyond geographical borders. His role as a Global Speaker and Trainer has allowed him to impart knowledge and skills to a diverse audience. Through workshops, seminars, and training sessions, he has contributed significantly to the professional development of individuals across the globe.

Prowess University’s Recognition: The honorary doctorate degree conferred by Prowess University acknowledges Dr. Segun Manuel’s outstanding achievements and his role as a thought leader in customer service, business development, and empowerment. The university recognizes his transformative impact on individuals and communities and honours his dedication to education, mentorship, and social change.

Congratulations and Acknowledgments:

The Presentation ceremony in Warri which held on the 17th of December 2023 was attended by esteemed personalities, Friends and Members of the Warri Business Mentoring Class who congratulated Dr. Manuel on this prestigious honour.

In a statement, the university’s representative and Chairman of Mayorkings Agency, Amb. Dr. Temisan Louis, praised Dr. Manuel’s contributions, saying, “Dr. Manuel’s commitment to education, empowerment, and business development aligns with our university’s values. We are proud to confer this honorary doctorate in recognition of his exceptional leadership.”

A Visionary Leader’s Response:

In response to the honour, Dr. Segun Manuel expressed gratitude and humility, stating, “Receiving this honorary doctorate is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the collective efforts of those who have supported and worked alongside me. It is a reminder of the responsibility we all bear to contribute positively to the world.” He dedicated the award to his late Mum – Deaconess Evelyn Roli Ogbe.

Charting the Future:

As Dr. Segun Manuel begins this new chapter as an honorary doctorate recipient, the anticipation is high for the continued impact he will make on a global scale. His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring leaders, highlighting the profound change that dedication, passion, and a commitment to empowering others can bring.

Dr. Segun Manuel’s story is not just one of personal achievement; it is a narrative of transformative leadership that has left an indelible mark on the realms of customer service, business development, and empowerment. Congratulations, Dr. Segun Manuel, on this well-deserved recognition!