Security Threat: NAF writes Wike, seeks relocation of illegal structures, shanties

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the Nigerian Air Force have written the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, requesting the minister relocate several illegal structures located around the Bill Clinton Air Force base, saying the structures pose a security threat to the military base.

The Nigerian Air Force also said erecting the structures without the approval of relevant agencies is a violation of the property regulations of the federal government.

The letter to the FCT minister titled “Request for Relocation of Illegal Structures at Nigerian Air Force Land, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja” and signed by Air Commodore JU Usman, the Commander NAF Camp, Abuja, on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, was sighted by Vanguard on Wednesday.

It reads, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) land located at Nuwalege Village, Bill Clinton Drive Abuja has overtime been trespassed.

“This incursion is in violation of property regulations and also poses serious security concerns as it were.

“There is therefore, the need to relocate these illegal structures and/or shanties to reduce the security risk posed by the structures including the inhabitants while adhering to land regulations.

“For any clarification, please contact the under signed on; 0803 450 4549.

“The Hon Minister is thus, kindly requested to authorize the relocation of the shanties at NAF land, Nuwalege Airport Road or direct as appropriate.

“While awaiting a prompt and favourable disposition, Sir, accept the warmest regards of Chief ofthe Air Staff, Your Excellency.”

Sources disclosed that before getting to this stage the NAF had tried to usebother approaches to get the illegal occupants of the illegal structures and the shanties to move out as their presence had become a security threat to military equipment and other facilities of national security importance.