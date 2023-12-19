Rivers Crisis: Purported resolution unacceptable – Clark 

***Says Wike is the Architect of the Madness of Rivers Politics

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has said that the directives issued to Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State as resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State are no only appalling, but also unacceptable particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The Ijaw leader said he was threatening to take legal action against President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday at his Asokoro Residence, Abuja, Clark described the former Governor 9f Rivers State and the present Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Nyesom Wike as the architect of the madness of Rivers politics when he stared it with former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers .

Recall that the directives were given at a meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and attended by the governor and other Rivers stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night.

The Elderstatesman said that the eight-point resolution was undemocratic, dictatorial, one-sided and aimed at handing over the political leadership of Nyesom Wike.

According to him, from the terms of the purported settlement, it is obvious that President Tinubu used his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to the FCT minister for “delivering” Rivers State to him during the last presidential elections.

He observed that Tinubu had previously gratified Wike by making him the minister of FCT.

Details later…