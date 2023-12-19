Home » News » Rivers Crisis: Purported resolution unacceptable – Clark 
December 19, 2023

Rivers Crisis: Purported resolution unacceptable – Clark 

state police

***Says Wike is the Architect of the Madness of Rivers Politics

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA- FORMER Federal Commissioner for  Information and  South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has said that  the directives issued to Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers  State  as resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State are no only appalling,  but also unacceptable particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality. 

The  Ijaw leader said he was threatening to take legal action against President  Bola  Tinubu.

Addressing Journalists  on Tuesday  at his Asokoro Residence,  Abuja, Clark described the former  Governor  9f Rivers State  and the present  Minister  of the Federal Capital Territory Administration,  FCTA, Nyesom  Wike as the architect  of the madness of Rivers politics when he stared it with former Governor  Peter Odili of Rivers .

Recall that the directives were given at a meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and attended by the governor and other Rivers stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night. 

The Elderstatesman said that the eight-point resolution was  undemocratic, dictatorial, one-sided and aimed at handing over the political leadership of Nyesom Wike. 

According to him, from the terms of the purported settlement, it is obvious that President Tinubu used his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to the FCT minister for “delivering” Rivers State to him during the last presidential elections. 

He observed that Tinubu had previously gratified Wike by making him the minister of FCT.

