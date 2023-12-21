Police arrest three men with two human hearts

Suspects

By Evelyn Usman

Police operatives at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested three men in connection with the recovery of two suspected human hearts in one of the suspects’ apartment in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The principal suspect, Moshood Najimdeen was alleged to have hired the services of one Adebanjo Wasiu, to get him two human hearts.

Wasiu who was said to have collected N50,000 for the service, in turn, contacted one Segun Asunni, alleged to have brought the human hearts.

Spokesperson for the Zone 2 Command, SP Ayuba Umma, who confirmed the arrest, said operatives stormed the principal suspect’s residence at Oke-Ola area of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, where the hearts were recovered.

However, Vanguard gathered that during investigation, the duo of Wasiu and Asunni claimed that the suspected human hearts were pigs’ hearts.

Wasiu said, ” When Najimdeen contacted me for two human hearts, I told my friend Segun Asunni, who advised that we should deceive him by getting the hearts of two pigs”.

Speaking on the arrest, SP Umma, said,” investigation has commenced into the alleged offence while the two suspected human hearts have been sent to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH for thorough examination and confirmation. Further findings will be communicated.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Muhammed Ali, implores residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any form of unwholesome activities in their respective areas to the nearest Police formation within their locality

“Meanwhile he echoes his commitment to ensuring safety of lives and property of residents of Lagos and Ogun States”.