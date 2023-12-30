Peseiro: How Super Eagles can win AFCON

Jose Peseiro

The Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has said that he knows what to do for Nigeria to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations trophy the team won last in 2013 in South Africa.

Peseiro whose contract is tied to the team’s performance in the 2023 AFCON due to kick off in January in Ivory Coast, said the first target for the team is to qualify from the group stage.

The Super Eagles are in Group A, alongside Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau and host country Ivory Coast. “It starts with getting out of the group. That is the first step but if we can qualify as group leaders that will be an added advantage,” Peseiro said.

The second step, according to the coach is for the defenders to raise their game. “We have to really defend well when we get out of the stage group. That is a must because in the knock out round, defending is very critical and key to your progress.”

He was confident the Super Eagles forward line parading the likes of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho among others would score goals. “The attack we know can score goals. Even the defenders can join the attack and score but you have to defend it.”

He continued, “when you have your defence not conceding goals, the confidence in the team flows even to the attack and the result is always good for the team particularly for a tournament you want to win.”