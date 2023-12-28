Ogun Assembly passes 2024 appropriation bill of N703.02bn

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents the Ogun State 2024 budget estimates to the State House of Assembly in Abeokuta on Thursday.

…reviews estimates of 18 MDAs, others

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N703,028,013,431.64, earlier presented to it for consideration by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The appropriation bill was presented about four weeks ago, with a review in the capital and recurrent expenditures as well as the projected revenue of 18 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The bill was titled, “A Bill for a Law to authorise the issue and appropriation of the sum of seven hundred and three billion, twenty-eight million, thirteen thousand, four hundred and thirty-one Naira, sixty-four Kobo only, from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the Services of Ogun State government of Nigeria for the financial year, ending thirty-first day of December two thousand and twenty-tour.”

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation Chairman, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, who subsequently moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Hon. Damilola Soneye, and was supported by the whole house through a voice vote.

Consequently, the bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of Supply, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, during Thursday’s plenary, held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the report, the first schedule saw an upward review of the recurrent expenditures in the budget proposals of the Ministries of Industry, Trade, and Investments: Agriculture, Forestry, Transportation, Community Development and Cooperatives, Rural Development, Culture and Tourism, Education, Science, and Technology, as well as TRACE and the State Waste Management Authority.

Others that had their recurrent expenditures jacked up are the Bureau of Lands and Survey and the State Planning and Development Permit Authority, amongst others.

Therefore, the change led to a reduction in the total revenue target of the government, leading to a downward review from N210.248bn to N198.748bn, giving a reduction of N11.5bn, while revenue from the excess crude was jacked up from N3.845bn to N13.845bn, resulting in an increment of N10bn, just as capital receipt was moved from N128.372bn to N136.872bn, giving an upward review of N8.5bn.

The report also indicated an increment in the proposed expenditures under the second schedule for the Office of Auditors General (State and Local) and Sustainable Development Goals.

The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye, and supported by the whole house through a voice vote, after which the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, took the third reading of the bill before the lawmakers.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oluomo, directed that a clean copy of the appropriation bill be transmitted to Governor Abiodun for his assent so that the people of the state would begin to enjoy more democratic dividends from the first day of the next fiscal year.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun presented a total of N703,028,013,431.64 as the 2024 appropriation bill to the state legislature, consisting of N415.656bn for capital expenditure and N287.37bn to cater for recurrent expenditure.