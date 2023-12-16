NLC threatens action over Rivers crisis

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened that it would take action over the political crisis rocking Rivers State, noting that the war is affecting the welfare of workers in the state.

NLC said the development was a ploy to distract the sitting governor from delivering good governance to the state, calling on all those involved to stay action.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Alex Agwanwo, who spoke in Port Harcourt, after a joint organized labour meeting in the state on Friday, said the crisis has mounted unnecessary tension in the state.

Agwanwo condemned the crisis in the state, adding that workers are being affected with the uprising as it is delaying their welfare.

He said: “We categorically condemn in totality the crisis in Rivers State and we call for immediate peace between all the political actors involved so that we can have peace and prosperity in the state. Honestly, this crisis is not helping us. When two elephants fight the grasses suffer. As workers, we are feeling the impact.

“The state is tensed. Our members are beginning to complain about the uprising and how their welfare is now being delayed. The N35,000 wage award has been implemented by the federal government, but the state workers are yet to benefit. We have been engaging the state governor on how to implement this, but due to this crisis, the governor has not been able to have time with us. He has been very busy. For us, this distraction must stop.”

Agwanwo noted that the hope of workers of the state to have good festive season has been dashed as the political war has barred the governor from giving attention to governance and welfare of workers in the state.

He said: “It is affecting governance, because the crisis has not given the governor time to concentrate on the issues of state. In this is festive period, we expected that workers would rejoice because, we hoped that we would been paid the 13th month which has not happened in this state for years.

“This is what we wanted to discuss with the governor, but with these distractions, we have not been able to meet with the governor who has proven that he is workers friendly.

“If this whole crisis continues and the political actors will not allow peace to reign in this state, workers will have no choice but to make effort to protect the benefits of our members. We will take every step legally to make sure we advance the course of our members.”