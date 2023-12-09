Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s shambolic season took another turn for the worse in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s fine form continued as the Cherries secured their first ever victory at Old Trafford in style on a day United’s season hit a new low.

Erik ten Hag’s men had risen to sixth thanks to six wins in eight Premier League games.

But a dreadful display put the Dutchman’s position back under the spotlight ahead of a likely exit from the Champions League at the group stage in midweek.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth in front after just five minutes when he turned home Lewis Cook’s cross.

Solanke hit the post and Antoine Semenyo came close as Bournemouth continued to have the better of the chances.

But they had to wait until 68 minutes to double their lead when Philip Billing rose to head home Marcus Tavernier’s cross.

Marcos Senesi then set the seal on a famous victory as Andoni Iraola’s men moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a fourth win in five games.