Leemon Ikpea of Lee Engineering 

By Sunny Ikhioya

Chief Leemon Ikpea and his Lee Engineering Group are already well-known in the Nigerian business circle, especially in the oil and gas sector. Most are familiar with his thatch house to Castle story, but what many do not know, are the inate qualities that have enabled him to survive the shark infested Nigerian business environment, all these years. For those who know, doing business in Nigeria is not a piece of cake. The obstacles on the way are enough to discourage any lily-livered entrepreneur but not Leemon.

Getting to the top is not the issue, but consistently remaining is a very big deal, not only in Nigeria but all over the world. It is not a luck or inheritance thing, it is only attained when preparation meets opportunities and consistently remaining so. Recently, the company, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited celebrated 32 years in existence and this is what Leemon has to say on the occasion; “For us, integrity is not a concept. It is who we are. With integrity, every business partner, client, supplier, or vendor looks for you because they trust you. Who will do business with you if you are not trusted? Integrity is our watchword”. Indeed, it is the bedrock, foundation and basis upon which Leemon Ikpea and all of his businesses stand on. That is why most of us who know him and have been following his trajectory were not surprised when he received a letter of commendation from the Senate of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

The letter, as published by major national newspapers reads; “The Senate Committee on gas writes to commend you on your activities in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. The Committees investigation revealed that you have invested hugely in the oil and gas industry…We found no infraction associated with your company. The committee commends you for your patriotism and pledge to support you in adding value and creating wealth for the nation. “ It is hoped that the Senate and indeed the federal government will follow up on this pledge, because patriots like Leemon Ikpea need such backings to lead this country to a producing nation. Where did the whole thing start from?

First, we must go back to the beginning of his working life. At just 17 years of age, he had two job options; one at the popular NPA, Nigeria Ports Authority, which use to be the reigning company in Warri at that time, with a better pay option. Matched against a small private establishment that was offering him lesser pay. With this dilemma he went to his father to seek for advice. His father advised him to take the lesser pay option. The rest, as they say, is history today. The lesson there: it is not all that glitters is gold. For a beginner, the money or what you get should not be the primary focus, first concentrate on adding value and other things will come. Secondly, when he started work, his bosses in their own wisdom, chose to entrust him with a lot of cash. He was neither the Accountant or the Treasurer, but his bosses seem to have faith in him.

To their satisfaction, Leemon would always return the monies in cash, exactly the way it has been entrusted to him. That also, opened the window of trust for him from his bosses and subsequently throughout his paid working career, Leemon will never have cause to apply for job again in his life. As one boss was leaving, he is handed over to another, with better pay and career prospects until he finally decided to establish his own firm. So many colleagues at his place of work tried unsuccessfully to make him stay behind but his mind was made up. This is where courage and faith come in; he was courageous to dare and had faith in his ability to deliver. So behind that cool mien of meekness is a strong will to dare. Now, notice the trajectory again; at every crucial point in his life career, he had always known when to make the necessary transition.

He realised that he has not done this alone, he has recognised the contributions of his brothers, key staff and other family members to the progress of his company, that is why, instead of being mere employees, some of them have become official shareholders and partners of the company. A very selfless gesture that is not common in our business climes of today. I quote him here again, in his 32nd anniversary speech; “We run an honest business, with a dedicated staff who have ensured that the company keeps going. I have used my exemplary life of honesty, hard work, integrity and transparency to demonstrate to them how invaluable those values are. They share the dreams and run with it.” We will continue to tell his story, not to sound his trumpet but as lessons for upcoming entrepreneurs desirous of getting to the top, that integrity truly pays.

We have also dwelt on resilience and persistence as part of his success story. Let us hear him again; “In all these years which have passed, we have seen it all; successes, failures, highs and lows, celebrations and crises, everything. One thing which we never did was to give up.” He has never given up and is already working on a three decade-30years plan that will see succession actualisation in his company, with the ultimate goal of placing the company in the capital market, by public listing of its shares in the stock market.

According to him, the new board is currently developing and focusing on strategic plans that would help the Lee Engineering Group businesses to grow, which will also involve the introduction of innovations and new technologies in running the businesses. That is how he is setting up his company for the future, that will guarantee sustainability for generations to come. Chief Leemon Ikpea is a man of faith, it is his belief that behind the series of successes he has achieved in life, is the unseen hands of the heavenly Father.

Hear him again; “My unwavering faith in God and belief in core human values of trust, integrity and team work, as well as commitment towards the company are the factors that have brought us this far”. Today, we are celebrating Leemon Ikpea for his contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s indigenous technology and for humanity in general, too many to be compressed here. As he celebrates his birthday, we wish him the best of the wishes, that he has craved for himself, business and family.

Sunny Ikhioya

www.southsouthecho.com

Twitter : @SunnyIkhioya