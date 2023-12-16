Kelechi Eke bags Chieftaincy title, hosts VILLAFFEST in Owerri

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian founder of The African Film Festival, TAFF, Dallas, Texas, Engr. Kelechi Eke, who was honoured with the exalted American President Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his years of service to humanity months back will be the latest Chief in town any moment from now.

The filmmaker, who hails from Amafor, Imerienwe in Imo State will be conferred with the Chieftaincy title of “Ichie Ihemba,” in recognition of his immense contribution to the development of his home town.

The grand ceremony is slated for Tuesday, December 26, at his traditional ruler’s palace in Imerienwe, in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

Already, Kelechi has been around, putting finishing touches ahead of the D-day. His Village Arts and Film Festival, VILLAFFEST, which annually holds in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, opens this Sunday, at the Swiss International Beland Hotel.

The four days festival, which will have top Nollywood stars and filmmakers in attendance as usual will feature art exhibition, cultural performances, film screenings, masterclass and awards ceremony.

Kelechi launched VILLAFFEST in 2020, to celebrate Indigenous Arts and Films; and for preserving and appreciating culture.

“Through VILLAFFEST I have empowered aspiring artists and undiscovered talent hidden in various African villages. From film making to visual artistry to performances, I want to keep encouraging African youths that have interest in arts and culture,” Kelechi echoed.