Inyali Peter emerges new Unicross alumni president

The University of Cross River State (Unicross) alumni association has elected new national executive council for the period of four years.

At the 5th national convention of the association held at the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Dr. Inyali Peter was declared President unopposed by the electoral committee Chairman, Comrade Victor Agor after his ratification by the screened electorates.

Also elected into the national executive council as announced by the electoral Chairman are: Engr. Emem Ezekiel, Deputy National President, Mr. Njang Ndoma, National Secretary, Engr. Ikem Peter, national Treasurer, and Mr. Ekpenyong Otu, National Assistant General Secretary.

Others are, Dr. (Mrs) Peace Egbai, National Public Relations Officer, Engr. Obi Edward, national Director of Projects, Engr. Enu Michael, National Director of Employment, Mr. Vincent Ndifon, National Provost, Mr. Agbor Sylvester, National Financial Secretary and Mr. Joel Agbaragba, National Alumni Relations Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Inyali who thanked the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu, his deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem amongst others for their support assured that he will work with every member to move the association forward.

The new President commended members of the association for their support and appealed to aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and work with the national executive council to move the association forward.

He said that “We are not shouting for victory because this is indeed a matter of “no victor, no vanquish.” It is a period to re-consolidate from our broken past, recalibrate, and chart a new course for UNICROSS Alumni with the view to adding value to our Alma Mater and its community.

I can not thank you enough for all your unflinching support throughout the electioneering period to my eventual emergence as the President. I thank you immensely and beseech you all to continue with me on this journey as we lead the charge for a greater UNICROSS Alumni

The task ahead is not for the executives alone. It is and should be a shared responsibility. Together, we will make our Alma Mater an envy of others”.

Earlier, the immediate past President, Comrade Eyam Abeng in his valedictory speech assured the new executives that he will continue to play advisory role from the background to move the association to the next level.

Abeng charged the new executives “to not begrudge anybody but work hard to unite the association. Where I fail, learn from my mistakes and make amends and where I succeeded, improve on what I’ve done. We must be deliberate in working to bringing everybody together in the interest of the association “.