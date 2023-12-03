‘In what capacity?’, Netizens question Toke Makinwa’s presence in COP28

Netizens have reacted to the presence of On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa at the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

Reacting to the backlash on Twitter, the actress expressed delight on attending COP28 in Dubai.

She noted the the importance of global leaders, royalty, climate change advocates, and industry leaders coming together to discuss saving the planet.

She wrote, “When world leaders, Royalty, Climate change advocates and industry game changers gather to meet in Dubai to discuss how to save the planet, #Cop28 May your name be what the whole country decides to trend. (Amen). See you all at Cop30 in Rio Signed, Item number 7. #Cop28Dubai”

Meanwhile, criticisms have continued to throng the social media space, with many wondering in what capacity did she attend the event.

@kunmedrey said: “Toke Makinwa is attending Climate Change event…’

Can Toke give us the data on how her business has been employing Sustainability practices in their dealings?

Do they have data on their Carbon footprint?

How is a climate change event a High level party?

@masurge7 wrote, “What if it’s true that being on that COP28 list was paid for by most of the “delegates” as a way to spend Christmas in Dubai despite the Visa ban? If not what’s Toke Makinwa doing on that list?”

@JERakerele wrote, “The one wey burst my head pass… Toke Makinwa was among the contingents. As what??? In what capacity???”

@Jack_luv_2 asserted: “An event that Toke Makinwa attended too what does all these guys knows about Climatic or environmental issues, it’s just like saying wizkid or other popular musicians should attend a security meetings or seminars it looks absurd na.”

@kdngbale said: “Toke Makinwa began her post with an aspirational tone because that is what she aspires to be: world leader, Royalty. Unfortunately, she ended her invective talk with a self debasement that sacrifices aspiration for small talk. Why would you refer to yourself as item 7?”

