I’m still going to make so many more mistakes – Toke Makinwa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Media personality Toke Makinwa opened up about navigating life and public scrutiny while interviewing reality TV star Tacha on her show Toke Moments.

“I am still going to make so many more mistakes,” Toke said.

“People don’t understand that we are people who are actually just figuring these things out. We are literally just figuring out life as we go. No one has the rule book. No one has ever lived before. Every new day, as I say to people, is an opportunity to learn something new about yourself. And it’s so funny, the pressure that they put out there. It’s just alarming,” she added.

Talking to Tacha, she continued: “I find it funny that every time our names are included in conversations and they include our names on Twitter, you find Tacha, Toke, Tiwa, and it’s always funny because our names start with T. And I always ask, what do I have to do with this? I am literally just nursing my baby.”

Toke concluded: “I am the first person to say, listen, I am still going to make so many more mistakes. I will still fall flat on my face. The difference is that I have the courage to do it, while you all are watching.”