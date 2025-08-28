‘My miracle is here’ – Toke Makinwa welcomes baby girl

Media personality Toke Makinwa has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

The 40-year-old announced the news on Thursday via Instagram, sharing a photo of her newborn’s hand holding hers and describing the moment as the happiest of her life.

Makinwa also revealed her daughter’s name as Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, calling her birth a miracle and an answered prayer.

She wrote, “I’m a Mommy… This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love. I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime; I have seen God move and I no longer just hear of it, I see it. It ended in praise, My miracle is here.

Credit: Instagram | tokemakinwa

“Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola. My purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a Mother. My heart overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh He heard my prayers. Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana – Precious, Beloved – of great worth, My God has answered.”

The announcement comes weeks after the media star disclosed that she was expecting her first child.

Since the news broke, colleagues and fellow celebrities have flooded her social media page with congratulatory messages.