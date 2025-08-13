Toke Makinwa pregnancy post generates over 40,000 comments in two hours

Media personality Toke Makinwa has set social media abuzz after revealing she is expecting her first child, with her Instagram post attracting over 40,000 comments within just two hours.

The 40-year-old unveiled her baby bump in a video posted on Wednesday, marking what she described as the biggest project of her life.

Toke Makinwa, who has previously spoken about her desire for motherhood, shared the emotional announcement with heartfelt words of gratitude.

“The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! 2025… What a difference a year can make. Dear God, you did this one, you have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her years of waiting, she said, “All that time I was convinced you had forgotten me, I didn’t understand why it took so long but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing and the highest calling.”

The actress and vlogger also expressed her joy at finally stepping into the role of motherhood.

“I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all and I’m so humbled to have been chosen… You get to see me as a mother, I get to raise my own. Na me be this????? Hallelujah!”

In a touching note to her unborn child, Makinwa added, “My bug, I cannot wait to meet you, you’ve made me the happiest person on earth baby, thank you. The answer to my prayers… you’ve blessed me already. My heart is over the moon!”

