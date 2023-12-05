Ife Olowu’s exhibition opens @ Cera Cerni Art Hub

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor
The theme of Ife Olowu’s art exhibition titled “Metamorphosis: A Journey into the Future” which runs from December 3 to December 15 at Cera Cerni Art Hub, Lekki, has been described as embodiment of the essence of Ife’s work, reflecting his evolution as a creative spirit.
“My journey as an artist has been a constant exploration of change and adaptation.
“I have embraced the fusion of traditional art forms with cutting-edge technology to bring you a collection that transcends boundaries and challenges convention,” says the artist.
The choice of “Metamorphosis” speaks to the ever-evolving landscape of the human experience, he says.
“Just as I have undergone my own artistic transformation, the theme embodies the limitless potential of art to adapt and evolve, unveiling new realities and uncharted territories.
“Each piece in this collection is a testament to the exploration of shifting identities, the celebration of change, and the boundless future that art holds.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.