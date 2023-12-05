Ife Olowu’s exhibition opens @ Cera Cerni Art Hub

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The theme of Ife Olowu’s art exhibition titled “Metamorphosis: A Journey into the Future” which runs from December 3 to December 15 at Cera Cerni Art Hub, Lekki, has been described as embodiment of the essence of Ife’s work, reflecting his evolution as a creative spirit.

“My journey as an artist has been a constant exploration of change and adaptation.

“I have embraced the fusion of traditional art forms with cutting-edge technology to bring you a collection that transcends boundaries and challenges convention,” says the artist.

The choice of “Metamorphosis” speaks to the ever-evolving landscape of the human experience, he says.

“Just as I have undergone my own artistic transformation, the theme embodies the limitless potential of art to adapt and evolve, unveiling new realities and uncharted territories.

“Each piece in this collection is a testament to the exploration of shifting identities, the celebration of change, and the boundless future that art holds.”