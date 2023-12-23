I have a genuine commitment to grassroots development — Oyiza Aishat

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the dynamic landscape of Kogi State, Hajiya Oyiza Aishat Omade stands as a driving force behind transformative initiatives that extend far beyond traditional boundaries.

As a distinguished entrepreneur and philanthropist, her unwavering commitment to uplifting lives has taken a new dimension through her role as Special Adviser on grassroots mobilization to Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Oyiza Aishat’s journey in governance began in 2011 when she assumed the role of Senior Special Assistant on Community Services to the Governor. Her exceptional dedication and accomplishments quickly propelled her into a more pivotal position. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, Governor Bello entrusted her with the crucial responsibility of overseeing grassroots mobilization—an appointment that solidified her influence in impacting lives at a broader scale.

In this dual role of philanthropy and governance, Oyiza Aishat seamlessly integrates her commitment to community welfare. Spearheading empowerment programs aligned with Governor Bello’s visionary agenda for progress, she actively contributes to the well-being and advancement of the local community.

Through her holistic approach, she positions herself as a bridge between the governance and the people, making a lasting impact on the landscape of Kogi State.

As she gracefully navigates the intricate responsibilities of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and governance, Oyiza Aishat remains a symbol of compassion and progress.