Hostile succession bane of devt in Ogun — Amb Isola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji-Ishola has attributed the underdevelopment of Ogun state to hostile succession of power by politicians.

Ishola was appointed as the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

The former High Commissioner spoke on Thursday at a reception organised by Egba sons and daughters to honour him for his meritorious service to his fatherland.

Ishola while addressing guests at the event who included former governor Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, described Ogun as a politically divided state where no meaningful development can take place.

He said, for Ogun state to attain its full potentials, the political class must jettison hostile take over of power and practise politics of continuity and sustainable development.

“What we have seen here today transcend beyond Egbaland, because what has happened today was a kind of conglomerate, consisting of good people across Ogun state and beyond who believe in this course and have identified with this course.

“In Ogun State today, we are too politically divided and it is very clear that no state can develop within two years which is the maximum term of any state government.

“What develops a society is sustainable development. I will continue to mention that Navy Captain Oladeinde Joseph (a former military governor of Ogun state) spoke to me and identified hostile succession as the problem with our state.

“I want to enjoin all of us, particularly our traditional rulers, because that happens to be the only permanent feature, to work towards ensuring that hostile succession is a thing of the past in Ogun state.

“And I’m challenging everybody in the political class to also take up the challenge, the potentials of this state is quite enormous, I look forward to a state where all us see ourselves as partners in progress”, Tunji-Ishola said.

He appreciated former President Buhari for not only appointing him, but also supporting and believing in him throughout his tenure as Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He equally appreciated former governor Ibikunle Amosun, for recommending him for the position.

In his goodwill message, Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez described Isola as an astute public servant.

He commended him for his outstanding performance as former chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, former Secretary to the State Government, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and High Commissioner to the UK.

While Amosun noted that Isola performed creditably well in the national assignment committed to his hands,.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, represented by Pastor Adenekan Adegbenro, described Ishola as a very good representative of Nigerians across the world.

On his part, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, who was the Chairman of the reception, said, the programme was a celebration of success and integrity that was not abused, saying that the stay of Ambassador Ishola, though short, but was a memorable one that brought a lot of positive changes to the country’s image and reputation in the United Kingdom.

“The stay of Ambassador Ishola as the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom was not about how far, but how well.

“Before he became the country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nigerians don’t like going to the Commission anymore because everything was at the lowest heb. Nigerians in the UK were unable to renew their passports, but when Ambassador Ishola got there, he turned everything around.

Others in attendance at the reception were Senator Gbenga Daniel, represented by Mr Niran Malaolu; the Alake, Osile Oke-Ona, and Olowu of Owu; Oba Aremu Gbadebo; Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Tejuoso; and Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, respectively.