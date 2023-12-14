Hamas ready to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Israel

File: Hanin Barghouti (middle) a Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison speaks after her release under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas in exchange for hostages held in Gaza, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank on November 24, 2023. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Wednesday that the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction is ready to discuss with Israel any arrangement or initiative that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We are open to discussing any arrangement or initiative that could end the (Israeli) aggression,” Haniyeh said. He is the head of the Hamas political bureau. Haniyeh spoke in a televised speech aired on Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV.

He added that without Hamas, any arrangement regarding the future of Gaza would not succeed.

Haniyeh said Hamas welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Also, he applauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to end the Gaza conflict.

He confirmed Hamas’s rejection of any post-war political arrangements that exclude Hamas and other Palestinian factions, He advocated increased international pressure to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli media reported several Hamas leaders’ departure from Qatar to undisclosed destinations. This suggested potential relocations to countries such as Lebanon, Iran, or Algeria.

No confirmation from Hamas has been obtained regarding these reports.

Israel’s conflict with Hamas since October 7 has resulted in extensive casualties .

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 others wounded in the Israeli attacks on Gaza and about 1,200 people have died in the Hamas attacks on Israel. (NAN)