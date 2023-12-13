Israel pumps water into Gaza tunnels to flush out Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

Israel has begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza. This is part of the military’s plan to destroy the terror group’s vast underground network.

Meanwhile, many of the Israeli hostages are still believed to be held in these tunnels, New York Post, NYP, reports.

The water from the Mediterranean is one of several measures the Israel Defense Forces is using to clear and decimate the miles of intertwined tunnels, the NYP sites the Wall Street Journal, whose source is unnamed US officials.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the tactic was under “consideration” after the IDF had built at least five pumps. They were about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could be used to draw the seawater to flush out the tunnels.

The flooding began around the time Israel added two more pumps and the IDF conducted some initial tests

A spokesperson for Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declined to comment, saying the tunnel operations are classified.

The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Post early Wednesday.

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi said flooding the tunnels is “a good idea, but I won’t comment on its specifics,” the Times of Israel reported.

In reported recordings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and released hostages and their families, Israelis angrily told him they feared that the flooding would kill their loved ones, according to the Journal.