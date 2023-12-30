Foundation empowers 200 widows in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: No fewer than 200 widows, drawn from four local government areas of Ogun State, were yesterday empowered by ‘Omo Adelausi’ Foundation (OAF).

The empowerment programme, which took place in Imoru-Ijebu, Odogbolu local government area of the State, saw the beneficiaries drawn from Odogbolu, Ikenne, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode local government areas of Ogun State, going home with food stuff, cash and other items.

Speaking at the programme, founder of the foundation, Otunba Adebayo Odunowo, advised the beneficiaries to be closer to God and engage in productive and people-oriented activities that help to fight off boredom and despair.

He added that the initiative was meant to support and take care of widows and orphans in the society.

He said, “once they remain in the Lord, all the promise of God for the widows in the Bible will be fulfilled in their lives, saying that God has promised to take care of them and be their husband.”

“I believe that if I empower women, I have empowered the family and, by extension, the society. Support for the widows is part of our group’s target. We hope to reach out to other local government areas in Ogun East Senatorial District in the next empowerment.

He narrated his biological mother’s experience of 17 years of widowhood when she lost her husband in Lagos, and God stayed firm with the family.

The Chairman of the programme, Pastor (Mrs) Adesola Oyebade, a former Board Member of OGBC, said widows should be steadfast in the Lord for the promises of God to be fulfilled in their lives, noting that being in a state of widowhood does not make them less human.

She added that they should not allow the negative experience they’ve had with their late husbands’ family members weigh them down, adding that they should be focused on their destinations in order to reach their goals.

She advised beneficiaries to remember the founder in their daily prayers, so that he will continue to do more for them and other less privileged people in the society.

On his part, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odogbolu local government, Hon. Muyiwa Idowu commended the founder, saying he’s already on the right path to ensure the continuous growth of the foundation.

He urged the beneficiaries to protect their integrity, pointing out that being widows should not turn them to prostitutes, adding that they should be women of virtues.

A former House of Assembly member, Hon Adebowale Ojuri in his remarks said the beneficiaries should put their trust in God and make sure they don’t see themselves as vulnerable anymore, as the donor is deeply concerned about women productivity in all the areas.

He also enjoined them to make judicious use of what they had received and make ends meet with it.

Also speaking, Hon. Olusola Oyapidan advised women that fake their marital status to be widows, to be careful not to cause problems for their future because of immediate gain.