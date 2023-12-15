Emefiele, awaiting his kinsmen for rescue

Emefiele

By Williams Eghebi

Not many will doubt that Nigeria is a country of tribesmen than citizens. The constitution of the country clearly puts a seal on this truism that we do not have a country but loosely weaved tribes where allegiance is more to the latter rather than the former. This is the reason the recurrent features in data collection in the country include local government area of origin, religion and language. Patriotism is watered down.

When any Nigerian has plum appointment or sacked from a juicy position, his or her kinsmen are first to react. Their reactions are not motivated by national interest but that of fiefdom or tribal leaning. The people do not care at all that the axed person was unable to attract enduring projects to them. This has become a norm.

When Mr. Godwin Emefiele was appointed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, there were jubilations in Agbor, his hometown. Attempts were made to give him a civic reception by his people. He tactically deviated from the offer. It was supposed to be an opportunity for social bonding with his kinsmen as he was born and raised in a Lagos surbub.

His decision was probably hinged on his perception that the country is his only constituency rather than pandering to cleavages. Hindsight would have made him now to be wriggling in excruciating pains. In his solitary confinement, it must have dawn on him that only his kinsmen can give him a strong umbrella without leakages when the tempest arrives.

As the CBN head, he recorded several achievements such as grants to farmers, soft loans to small and medium scale entrepreneurs, infrastructure intervention in strategic sectors, commercial banking reforms, cashless and digital innovations such as introduction of point of sells POS, outlets and Fintech emergence.

Though he was appointed by Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, he had the greatest challenges under President Mohammadu Buhari, the most carefree president in Nigeria’s history. In supporting the aged Buhari, Mr. Emefiele was involved in both fiscal and monetary policies to the chagrin of the then Minister of Finance. The CBN Governor employed seemingly unconventional approaches to safeguard the naira, sustain steady fuel supply and meet basic foreign exchange demands. As a result of the profligacy of the ruling class, many of his efforts to reduce demands on foreign goods and services were rebuffed. He thus became a subject of vitriolic attack. He was however the source of any feats the Buhari administration recorded. Safe to call him the ‘star boy’ of Buhari administration.

The embattled CBN Governor appeared to have reached a deal with Buhari on how best to ensure credible means to elect a successor as he introduced redesign of currency notes with the approval of the then president. Though this had support of majority, some politicians perceived the policy as a way of getting a pound of flesh from them after the shooting down of his unwise attempt to succeed Buhari.

While Buhari was still in the saddle, agents of the secret service made attempts to arrest Mr. Emefiele on the frivolous allegations of gun-running and terrorism. This was enough evidence that Mr. Emefiele was going to be hung as soon as President Buhari rides on his Carmel back to Daura in May. President Buhari had also hinted that he may not have a quiet life on leaving office. Unlike Mr. Emefiele, President Buhari created safety escape valves and vestige plans. Aside awarding contract to build a railway from Daura, his hometown, to Maradi in Republic of Niger, he announced that if Daura became hot, he would cross the unmanned border to Niger, a dusty nation he has unexplained link with.

It was not seen by many as breaking news when in June Mr. Godwin Emefiele was picked in Lagos like a motherless chick. At first, his arrest was denied until overwhelming evidence was put out to show that the secret service lied.

Despite series of court orders granting his release, the man is yet to regain freedom. The images of a man who was on the driving seat at CBN since his incarceration depict a toddler with a callous minder. The most sickening image of Mr. Emefiele is the one where he was led away by a woman. A woman, dragging an Agbor man in full glare of the public? Without sounding male chauvinism, an Agbor man is regal.

It’s time for his kinsmen to bend back a little to seek an end to this charade and abuse The time for political solution is now. The Chairman of EFCC was arrested about the same time but he was released without charges not long after.

We should drive the bull from the china shop before blaming the hen. All forces should coalesce to free our fragile brother. We are Agbor people. Let the cry of one of us ring in our common ears. Emefiele is crying loud enough for all of us to hear. Aside God and the white bible he clutches, Emefiele needs us.