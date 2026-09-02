‎‎Infantino commends Nigeria delegation to FIFA House, vows to support football devt in country

By Patrick Omorodion

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‎The visit of a combined team of the National Sports Commission, NSC, and the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to FIFA Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland Tuesday has yielded positive dividends as the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has pledge the world body’s willingness to collaborate with the country in her developmental efforts for football.

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‎The FIFA president l reacted to the visit by the Nigerian delegation led by Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Malham Shehu Dikko on the body’s X handle.

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‎Infantino wrote, “I was pleased to sit down with a delegation from Nigeria led by (the) National Sports Commission Chairman, Shehu Dikko at the Home of FIFA in Zurich to hold important discussions and align on our vision for football in the country “.

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‎He added that, “we had a detailed talk on institutional, governance and developmental topics, as well as our ongoing collaborations. While stressing the need to create stronger structures and pathways to provide even more opportunities for the youth, we explored areas where FIFA can further support the growth of our beautiful game in this football passionate country “.

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‎The FIFA boss also used the occasion to wish Nigeria’s junior women’s teams, the Falconets and Flamingos luck as they prepare to participate in their respective World Cups.



‎”I also wished luck to the (Falconets and Flamingos) for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and thanked the entire team for their time, ideas and positive intent to work together in taking Nigerian football forward”, he stressed.



‎Infantino’ s tweet poured cold water on an earlier fake letter purported to have emanated from FIFA to the NSC and NFF saying the world body demanded to know whether the mass resignation of the former NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau and the entire Executive Committee was voluntary or instigated by the government.

Vanguard News