Coalition faults ECOWAS measures on Niger Republic

File image of ECOWAS parliament.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The coalition of Civil Liberty Organisation, CODDAE, in Maradi State, Niger Republic, yesterday, faulted the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on it’s plan to impose fresh sanctions on Niger republic.

The coalition also expressed worried over what it described as the “overbearing diplomatic policies” by the regional union against Niger Republic, insisting that ECOWAS should have reconsidered better options to mutually resolve the military invasion in Niger.

ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, in its resolution, imposed fresh sanctions on the junta in Niger.

The regional bloc had earlier given the coupists seven days to reinstate President Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

Leading hundreds of Nigeriens on a peaceful public protest in Maradi, the country’s capital, the coalition’s leader, Abdu Dan Neito alleged that ECOWAS is inflicting more economic pain and hardship on the citizens rather than resolving the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

Neito raised concern on the special interest of President Tinubu in Niger’s matter.

Neito wondered why similar pressure was yet to be mounted against other neighbouring African countries where military governments took over the reins of power.

The group faulted President Tinubu’s interference in the governorship election petitions in Kano, Plateau, Zamfara states alleging “double standard.”

Neito called for “appropriate diplomatic sanction by United Nations and European Union against Nigeria for invading and influencing judicial judgment against the three states.”“They called for the support of the 19 Northern Nigerian States as “brothers bound in economic, social and cultural unity dated back the pre-independence era to rescue Niger in her humanitarian crisis.”