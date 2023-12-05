Breaking: Tinubu arrives Abuja from COP28 Summit in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after attending the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, (COP 28) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president had bilateral talks with King Charles of England, the President of UAE, and leaders of several countries and multilateral partners during the conference.

He also witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply and hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

Recall that Tinubu had, on November 29, 2023, departed Abuja for Dubai for the summit expected to end on December 12, 2023.