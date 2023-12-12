Breaking: One killed, 12 kidnapped in Abuja

Stock

The escalating cases of criminality in Abuja, the federal capital, have worsened with the latest attacks on Gbaupe, a rural village behind ACO Estate Lugbe, along the Abuja Airport Road, where 12 people, including a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were kidnapped.

A villager told Vanguard that the attack took place on Sunday.

According to him, two of those abducted escaped as they were being arched into the bush behind the village.

One of the men taken away was said to have been dragged out without a shirt or footwear.

Although it was not the first time that criminals attacked Gbaupe, there had never been such a magnitude of kidnapping in the village.

Men of the local Vigilante were said to have engaged the kidnappers but were overpowered due to superior firepower.

Kidnappers have been having a field day in the axis, which extends between Gbau, Kuje, Gauge, Pegi, Abaji, Keti, and Kwali, unchallenged for more than three years.

As of the time of filing this story, at about 9.15 am, it was learnt that the kidnappers had yet to contact the families of the victims.

Speaking with Vanguard under the condition of anonymity, a resident disclosed that the kidnappers who numbered up to 15 operated from 12.15 am till 2.46 am.

He said, “The kidnapping incident happened in the early hours of yesterday, December 11th Dec. at Gbaupe village behind ACO Estate, Airport Road Abuja. 12 people were kidnapped including three young people and women. Two men later escaped.

“One vigilante was killed. The kidnappers were about 15 in number. They operated from 12.15 a.m. until 2.46 am firing sporadically. The kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family. This is the 3rd incident this year.”

Just yesterday, it was widely reported that a nursing mother and three children have been kidnapped by bandits in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Residents say the bandits invaded the community on Sunday night between 7pm and 9pm and abducted a mother, her six-month-old baby and two other children.

Mr Francis Bobai, a resident and board of trustees member of the community, told newsmen that the gunmen kidnapped a woman with her three children, adding that the incident was the 5th in a row without security intervention.

He said, “This is the fifth time kidnappers are attacking with no action from the government.”

