NPF orders probe into stop-and-search incident on Lagos-Benin Expressway

IGP Disu

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the viral circulation of a video showing Police officers along the Lagos-Benin Expressway attached to a stop-and-search team acting unprofessionally, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, to conduct a full and transparent investigation to determine each officer’s level of involvement and ensure appropriate sanctions are applied.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, made this known on Saturday as the officers were allegedly acting unprofessionally and making derogatory ethnic remarks toward a member of the public.

“The officers involved, comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Police and three Inspectors, have been identified and are currently in custody pending an orderly room trial.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has directed the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, to conduct a full and transparent investigation to determine each officer’s level of involvement and ensure appropriate sanctions are applied.

“The conduct shown in the video does not reflect the values of the Nigeria Police Force. Ethnic profiling and disrespect toward any citizen will not be tolerated, and officers who fall short of the Force’s standards of professionalism and respect will be held accountable.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to fair, ethical policing and to earning the trust of the communities it serves.”