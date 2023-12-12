Another notorious terrorist, ‘Ali Kachalla’, others killed in NAF airstrike in Niger

By: Kingsley Omonobi

After the Nigerian Airforce confirmed the elimination of deadly terrorist kingpin, Yellow Jambros on Sunday in airstrikes, strong indication has emerged that notorious terrorist leader, Ali Kawaje, alias Ali Kachalla, was on Monday eliminated through air strikes undertaken by NAF near Mangoro in Munya LGA of Niger State.

Sources said that Ali Kachalla and his foot soldiers attacked a detachment of security operatives deployed at Mangoro Community in Munya LGA of Niger State, resulting in the air component of Operation Whirl Punch being alerted and NAF aircraft being scrambled swiftly to support troops in distress.

“Overhead the location, Kachalla and his foot soldiers were sighted withdrawing from the operatives’ location on 11 motorcycles.

“But unknown to them, they were being trailed to their hideout near Kopa Hills, where they took cover under a thick tree covering.

“It was at this point that the air strikes were authorized, which were decisive and swift, thereby ensuring effective and maximum damage to the terrorists.”

Sources around the location, as well as locals around the vicinity, revealed that several of the terrorists, including the terrorist Kingpin Ali Kachalla, were eliminated as a result of the strike.

“News of Kachalla’s demise has already led to jubilation in Mangoro and surroundings, with many locals praying for the same outcome for Dogo Gidei, whose notorious activities have continued to inflict unimaginable injuries on their well-being and livelihoods,” sources said.

When contacted about the development, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed that he was still waiting to receive a brief about the air strike.

The strike comes barely 24 hours after the NAF confirmed the elimination of another deadly terrorist kingpin, Yellow Jambros.

Should this momentum continue, perhaps the reign of these terrorists and the foot soldiers may come to an end sooner rather than later.

Recall that Ali Kachalla is a terror kingpin whose footsoldiers shut down a NAF jet through the use of heavy artillery weapons on June 18, 2023.

The fighter jet was shot down near Kabaru village, located some 15 km west of Dansadau town.