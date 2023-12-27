Lucky Aiyedatiwa sworn in as Ondo governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the seventh civilian governor of Ondo State

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Chief Judge of Ondo state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has sworn in Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the seventh civilian governor of the state.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in at the governor’s office in Akure at exactly 4: 15 p.m.

Present at the ceremony were the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and members of the assembly.

The secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and the state chairman of the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, Ade Adetimehin, were also present.

Others include members of the executive council, political office holders, and other party members.

Governor Aiyedatiwa

In his address, Aiyedatiwa described the death of Akeredolu as unfortunate.

Aiyedatiwa said: “The death of our governor and leader was a devasting shock to the people of the state. It’s a colossal loss to the state and Nigeria.”

He condoled with the governor’s family, the traditional ruler of Owo, and the people of the state.

The people of South West will be eternally grateful to him for the establishment of Amotekun, which has reduced the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other criminality in the region.

Governor Aiyedatiwa promised to complete all ongoing projects left behind by Akeredolu.

He added that his record of performance was monumental and unprecedented.